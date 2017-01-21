Mosquito Lake’s Polar Plunge raises $12,000

The money was raised for the Ohio Special Olympics as over 80 swimmers participated in the event

By Published:
Saturday's unusually warm weather was perfect for the 11th annual Polar Plunge at Mosquito Lake in Cortland.

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday’s unusually warm weather was perfect for the 11th annual Polar Plunge at Mosquito Lake in Cortland.

This years plunge drew in hundreds of onlookers — and over 80 daredevil-swimmers to raise money for the Ohio Special Olympics.

The event raised over $12,000.

Plungers obtained monetary pledges to earn the privilege of jumping into the water, which was a refreshing 37 degrees.

“We do nine of these events throughout the winter to raise funds and awareness for the Special Olympics,” said Paige Ludwig, marketing director of Special Olympics Ohio. “We hope to raise about $400,000 through these events.”

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s