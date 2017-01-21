Orientation held for new MetroParks advisory committees

Saturday's plan was to pick a president for each of the seven committees and to set goals

An orientation meeting was held Saturday for members of those committees, 49 attended, at the MetroParks location in Canfield.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A plan set in motion last summer to form new advisory committees for Mill Creek MetroParks is now taking shape.

Saturday’s plan was to pick a president for each of the seven committees and to set goals. Some of the committees are finance, education and wildlife.

An attorney was also on hand to go over legalities and responsibilities.

“Each committee must abide by the Ohio open meetings law and as a general counsel for the MetroParks. It was my opportunity to provide some legal education to members of the committees,” said MetroParks attorney Ted Roberts.

The new committees are made up of people from the community who will report straight to the MetroParks board with any ideas or issues.

