Sisters March hits Sharon with hopes to reach President Trump

There were 673 Sister Marches across the world Saturday -- one taking place locally in Sharon. Over 500 people showed up for the march. And it wasn't just women.


They all walked and chanted down the sidewalks of East State Street, peacefully marching in hopes of President Donald Trump hearing their voices.

“I don’t think people ever thought this would actually happen and they sat out the vote,” said Tabitha Charles of Girard. “I think this is going to make a huge difference in 2020 or before.”

womens_march“This is something that’s been needing to happen for a long time,” said Rice Wailey of Hermitage. “I think our past election has raised more awareness for this.”

Although it’s called the Women’s March, a lot of men participated too.

They said that they wanted to just unite everybody, no matter what gender.

“I just hope with all of the marches across the world, that stuff will start making sense to him,” said Keith Wilbert of Butler.

“I just hope that we can all come together and work as a country and become stronger,” Renee Gunesch of Sharon said.

There were two people who walked on the other side of the road, chanting back in disagreement.

“I think they should just give the man a chance,” said John Mesko of Sharon. “He deserves a chance just like any other president had.”

“Things like this are definitely dividing the country,” said Brian Smith of Sharon. “I think it’s going to come back to whip us in the behind.”

The group marched for an hour and called their turnout a success.

“We have to stand up for women’s rights and human rights and the rights of immigrants and the rights of all vulnerable people,” said Caroline Metzger of Sharpsville.

