Storm Team 27: A mild weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Dense fog and pockets of drizzle are possible through the morning. Otherwise expect cloudy skies today with warm temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s near 60. We will be close to the record high this afternoon! The record high is 59° set in 1959.  There is the small risk for a sprinkle today. An isolated shower is possible tonight. The mild temperatures and the chance for a shower will linger on Sunday.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkle. Fog Early. (30%)
High: 60

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)
Low: 45

Sunday: Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 55

Monday: Rain likely. (80%)
High: 46 Low: 44

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 39 Low: 34

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 47 Low: 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 37 Low: 33

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)
High: 31 Lo: 26

Saturday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 30 Low: 24

