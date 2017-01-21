Storm Team 27: Mild weather continues

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast sunrise sunset

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Then the heat returns with highs in the upper 50s on Sunday. There is a chance for an isolated shower tonight. The main bulk of showers will move through on Monday and then by Tuesday there is a chance for snow with colder temperatures pouring into the Valley.

Forecast

Tonight:   Mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower.  (30%)
Low:   45

Sunday:  Isolated rain showers.  (30%)
High:   57

Monday:  Rain likely.  (80%)
High:   45    Low:  44

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy.   Chance rain or snow showers.  (40%)
High:   39    Low:   33

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (40%)
High:   52    Low:   35

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered snow showers.  (40%)
High:   37    Low:   35

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance snow showers.  (40%)
High:   32    Low:   27

Saturday:   Chance snow showers.  (40%)
High:   29    Low:   23

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s