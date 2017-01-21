Storm Team 27: Mild weather continues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Then the heat returns with highs in the upper 50s on Sunday. There is a chance for an isolated shower tonight. The main bulk of showers will move through on Monday and then by Tuesday there is a chance for snow with colder temperatures pouring into the Valley.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

Low: 45

Sunday: Isolated rain showers. (30%)

High: 57

Monday: Rain likely. (80%)

High: 45 Low: 44

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 33

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 52 Low: 35

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (40%)

High: 37 Low: 35

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 32 Low: 27

Saturday: Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 23

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

