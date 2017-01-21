Warren Harding’s Derek Culver removed from team, out for season

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding standout senior center Derek Culver — a West Virginia commit — is no longer with the Raiders basketball program, head coach Andy Vlajkovich told WKBN on Saturday.

Vlajkovich said Culver is done for the remainder of the season, ending the 6-foot-9, 225-pounder’s high school career. He declined to provide a reason why.

Culver, a member of Warren Harding’s varsity team since his freshman season, announced his decision to join WVU in August. It’s not known at this time how this incident will affect his status with the Mountaineers.

Culver was with the Raiders as recently as Tuesday, when he notched his 1,000th career-point in a win against Canfield. He wasn’t with the team for Friday’s win against East Cleveland Shaw.

According to ESPN, Culver is a four-star prospect. It ranked the lefty as the 81st-best high school basketball player in the nation — including second-best in Ohio.

Culver was also offered by Florida, Connecticut, Kansas, Indiana and Arizona, among 22 others.

Warren Harding is 8-6 this season.

Last season, Culver averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds as he helped lead the Raiders to a 23-4 record, a Division I district championship and a trip to the regional semifinals.