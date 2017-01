WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple and about 20 of their pets were killed Sunday morning in a fire.

The fire happened around 8 a.m. at a home on Clark Avenue in Wellsville.

Wellsville’s fire chief said the 65-year-old man and 63-year-old woman likely died from smoke inhalation.

They also found about 20 cats and dogs inside. Only one dog survived.