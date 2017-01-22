Alice Marie Gerst Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – A private graveside service was held at Calvary Cemetery for Alice Marie Gerst, 91, of Canfield who passed away Sunday morning, January 22 at her home.

Alice was born February 10, 1925 in Youngstown, the daughter of Henry J. and Elizabeth (Zwick) Gerst.

She was a member of St. Michael Church where she was active for many years.

Alice retired as a manager of McKelvey Associates Credit Union after 15 years of service. Prior to that she was an assistant credit manager at Sears Roebuck and Company for 22 years.

Besides her parents Alice was preceded in death by two sisters, Luella and Doris E. and three brothers, Alfred, Robert and John.

Following Alice’s wishes there were no calling hours.

Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



