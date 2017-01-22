Beverly A. Dull Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Churchill United Methodist Church for Beverly A. Dull age 80, formerly of Hubbard who passed away Sunday January 22, 2017 at Victoria House in Austintown.

Beverly was born July 19, 1936 in Masury, Ohio a daughter of Herman and Alma Longley Begeot.

She was a real estate agent for Mayle Realty for 20 years retiring in 1985 and a member of Churchill United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir.

She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed having Sunday dinners together and going dancing with her husband, Buzz.

Beverly will be sadly missed by her family; her husband, Roger “Buzz” Dull whom she married February 7, 1953; her daughters, Vicki (David) Smallwood of Vienna, Veronica (Larry) Asay of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Valerie (Paul) Harvey of Hubbard and Virginia (Jeff) Gorby of Alliance; eight grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Hermine (Glenn) Bohrer of Hubbard.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Herman, Charles and Robert and sisters, Alma Jessop, Delores Kamrad and Betty Jean Moses.

There will be calling hours on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home and Thursday, January 26, 2017 one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Churchill United Methodist Church.

Beverly will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens of Canfield, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

