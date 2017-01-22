Carl S. Feather, Jr. Obituary

NEGLEY, Ohio – Carl S. Feather, Jr., 56, of SR 154, and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away January 22, 2017 at the East Liverpool City Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born July 20, 1960 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of the late Carl Sr., and Margaret Borden Feather.

Carl is survived by his wife of 28 years, the former Penny Haldiman Feather; one son, Arron Feather; one daughter, Joselyn Feather, all of Negley; sister, Meg Murray of New Waterford as well as nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 26 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

All other services will be private.

