Donald Moff Oliver Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 27, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., St. Charles Borromeo Parish by Father Philip Rogers.

Donald Moff Oliver, a strong and principled man, passed away January 22, 2017, from complications of multiple myeloma. He demonstrated integrity and decency in his 81 years of life. He valued his family and a deep work ethic.

He leaves a devoted wife of 58 years, Barbara (Biggins), whom he married June 14, 1958; seven cherished children, Thomas (Brenda), Jack (Tiffany), Virginia, David (Christine), Donald (Brenda), Barbara and Patricia (Sheri); 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was an electrician for 40 years and a loyal member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union, Local 64.

He enjoyed supporting the South Range Local School District and Beaver Township Ruritan, both of North Lima.

He served in the U.S. Army and attended Boardman schools.

He was born June 15, 1935 to Nora and Joseph Oliver of Boardman and is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law Nik Amstutz and siblings, Lois, Edwin, Harold and Myron.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26 at Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home at 4700 Market Street, Boardman and at St. Charles Borromeo Parish on Friday, January 27 from 9:30 – 10:45am at 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman.

He received life-giving and ultimate compassionate care from the Hope Center for Cancer Care staff and Dr. Chris Knight and Dr. Hien Duong Liu of the Cleveland Clinic.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions for the Hope Center for Cancer Care at 835 Southwestern Run, Boardman, Ohio 44514 and Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

