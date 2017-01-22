Donald R. White Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Donald R. White, 73, of Liberty Township, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, after a lengthy illness.

Don was born October 26, 1943 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, the son of Gerald and Laura (Edwards) White.

Don owned and operated White’s service station for over 40 years in Girard and its present location in Niles and was a U-Haul dealer for 45 years.

He was a member of Austintown Eagles Lodge, Region #4 T.R.A.O. and Twin State Auto Racing. He had sponsored bowling leagues at Kay Lanes and McKinley Lanes for many years and was on the Youngstown Civil Defense during the 60’s. Don enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, auto racing, motorcycles and his dog, Pandis.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former, Alice P. Campbell, whom he married June 12, 1965; his daughter, Frances White-McCall and her companion, Kevin B. Ulrich of Liberty Township; brother, Carl (Bonnie) Rumbarger of Cortland; sisters, Mary Stratakis of Warren, Laura (Don) Altenhof of Hanoverton and Carol (Ken) Cartwright of Columbiana; his stepfather, William Rumbarger; mother-in-law, Mary Campbell of Austintown and his in-laws, Edna Engstrom of Austintown, Jody Seabolt of Youngstown, Tamara Campbell of Youngstown, Andrea and Chuck Hover of Youngstown, Frank and Rosalee Campbell of Youngstown, Grover and Mary Campbell of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Steve and Dru Campbell of Girard, Michael Campbell of Struthers; several nieces and nephews and his workers, Brett McCall, Jerry Taylor and Mike McClellan.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald White and mother, Laura White-Rumbarger; sister, Fern White; father-in-law, Franklin Leon Campbell, Sr. and brother-in-law, Terry Campbell.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 11:00 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, January 24 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and at 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Don will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Scott Tofil and the staff at St. Elizabeth, Specialty Care Unit and Intensive Care Unit, for the kind and compassionate care that was given to Don during his illness.

The family prefers any memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or the Fresenius Medical Care Physicians Dialysis Center in memory of Don.

