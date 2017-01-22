Falcons dominate Packers, advance to Super Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Behind the play of quarterback Matt Ryan the Atlanta Falcons defeated Green Bay. 44-21, for a spot in the Super Bowl. Ryan had a tremendous game passing for four scores and running for a fifth.

For the game, Ryan connected on 27 of 38 passes for 392 yards. Julio Jones caught nine of the passes for 180 yards and two scores.

The game was the last one to be played in the Georgia Dome as the Falcons move into a new facility next season.

The Atlanta Falcons are headed to their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. The defense played a crucial a role in containing quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense.

Rodgers had 287 yards with three touchdown passes and an interception. But the Falcons got to Rodgers with pressure and forced two Green Bay turnovers.

Atlanta will play either New England or Pittsburgh in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5 in Houston.

The only other time that Atlanta made the Super Bowl was in the 1998 season. The Falcons lost 34-19 to the Denver Broncos.

The Packers fell in the NFC title game for the second time in three seasons.

