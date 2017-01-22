From one school district to another: Former Struthers superintendent begins new job Monday

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers City Schools will have a new superintendent starting this Monday.

Joseph Nohra has been the superintendent for the last five years, but he is now taking on a new role as chief of operations for Youngstown City Schools.

Nohra said he will be responsible for maintaining the buildings and various functions throughout the district. He will work with academics and work side-by-side with Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip.

“We both agree on one thing, right off the bat, that if you put the kids first and you make your decision on what’s best for the kids, you’ll never go wrong,” Nohra said.

Nohra added there could be many challenges along the way.

“Academic achievement in public schools has been pushed up against a wall and we need to get it out in front again and help kids achieve. Working with children every single day in a district is a challenge and it’s going to be no different there,” Nohra said.

Regardless, Norah said he’s ready to start a new career and is excited to work with a new team.

Friday was his last day as the Struthers superintendent. He spent the day with Struthers’ middle school principal and assistant superintendent, Pete Pirone, who will be taking over as superintendent come Monday.

On Monday, Nohra will network with Youngstown’s administrative team to learn what the district’s needs are.