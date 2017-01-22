George H.W. Bush improving, wife staying night in hospital

The 92-year-old former president has been in the hospital for a week being treated for breathing difficulties from pneumonia

By Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016 file photo, former President George H. W. Bush, right, and his wife, Barbara, are greeted before a Republican presidential primary debate at The University of Houston in Houston. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, the former president was admitted to an intensive care unit, and Barbara was hospitalized as a precaution, according to his spokesman.
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016 file photo, former President George H. W. Bush, right, and his wife, Barbara, are greeted before a Republican presidential primary debate at The University of Houston in Houston. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, the former president was admitted to an intensive care unit, and Barbara was hospitalized as a precaution, according to his spokesman (AP Photo/David J. Phillip).

HOUSTON (AP) – A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush’s health continues to improve and doctors are hopeful he can be moved out of intensive care at a Houston hospital in the next day or two.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Sunday that Bush’s wife, 91-year-old former first lady Barbara Bush, has decided to remain another night at the hospital, where she’s been recovering from bronchitis.

The 92-year-old former president has been in the hospital for a week being treated for breathing difficulties from pneumonia.

McGrath says the couple wants to make sure “they thank their well-wishers for their kindness, and especially their prayers.”

Their 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in American history.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s