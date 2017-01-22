How to lift your spirits during the ‘SAD’ winter months

Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is one specific type of depression

By Published:
Hospital, Medical Care Generic

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses, with many people feeling down around winter-time.

Depression is a chemical imbalance in the brain the triggers feelings of sadness, hopelessness or tiredness.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is one specific type of depression. This disorder occurs in about three million Americans and is most common in women and the elderly in places that are cold and cloudy.

“I have a few patients that say, ‘Hey Doc., December is coming, December third, and it’s kind of my day. I know it’s coming.’ So that’s why we can plan ahead and treat that a little bit,” said family practitioner Michael Sevilla.

Sevilla said a lack of sunlight is the big culprit. He suggests for people to replace it with certain artificial lights.

“So 10,000 lux light, that’s kind of the magic number. Anything above that is fine. People sit between 10-12 inches from the light for about 30 minutes. It’s normally first thing in the morning. You don’t have to look directly at the light. People can be reading, people can be eating,” Sevilla said.

But, natural light isn’t the only way to help lift the spirits, it’s also a good idea to stay connected to family and friends.

“It’s really important, especially now if you can learn the computer, if you can learn to use the phone. If you can keep in contact with family through Facebook or other social media like that, I think it’s really helpful to people,” said Lisa Solley from the Area Agency on Aging.

Whether you suffer from SAD or not, your mood can be improved with a healthy lifestyle.

“So in addition to possible light therapy, to possible medications, yes, getting enough sleep, following your correct diet, getting some activity and exercise. That definitely helps depression symptoms in general,” Sevilla said.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s