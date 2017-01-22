JoAnn R. (Suttles) Thompson Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – JoAnn R. (Suttles) Thompson, 82, passed away January 22, 2017.

She was born on December 8, 1934.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Thursday, January 26 at 4:00 p.m. at Briceland Funeral Service in Brookfield, Ohio.

There will also be a celebration of life service on Friday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Brookfield United Methodist Church in Brookfield, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements have been handled by Briceland Funeral Service.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 25 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.