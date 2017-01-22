John M. Kemats, Sr. Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – John M Kemats, Sr., 92, of Jerome Street, passed away at 8:00 a.m., Sunday, January 22, 2017 at his home.

John was born July 29, 1924 in West Point, Ohio, the son of the late Andrew and Margaret (Leskovinski) Kemats.

Mr. Kemats was a graduate of Lisbon High School and served in the United States Army during WWII.

He worked in the offices at Hunt Valve in Salem and was a member of St. George Catholic Church.

He is survived by his sons, John Kemats, Jr. and Terry Kemats, both of Lisbon; daughters-in-law, Missy and Kim Kemats; sisters, Barb Fortney, Pauline Penkava and Marcy Gabriel; brother, Andy Kemats; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and his companion, Joanne Klug.

John was preceded in death by his wife Elsie, whom he married on July 27, 1945, on July 4, 1996 and by his sons, Judd, David and Kevin Kemats.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 26, 2017 at St. George Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Wassie officiating.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

