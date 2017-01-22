John T. Tanner Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – John T. Tanner was born April 12, 1957 in Warren, Ohio and passed away on January 22, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

John was a graduate of Lakeview Schools and attended Lincoln Welding School in Cleveland.

John is survived by his wife, Diane and his brother, Paul Tanner.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles and Grace Tanner as well as his son, John Matthew Tanner.

John enjoyed photography as well as woodworking and artistry welding.

Funeral arrangements handled by McFarland & Son Funeral Services.

