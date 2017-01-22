Nearly 1,000 events across Ohio to recognize National School Choice Week

Gov. John Kasich joined 31 Ohio leaders in issuing official proclamations to recognize Jan. 22-28, 2017 as National School Choice Week

By Published:
School Testing Generic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) –– Because this week is National School Choice Week, Ohio has 973 events planned to raise awareness about K-12 school choices.

National School Choice Week provides families with an opportunity to research and evaluate the K-12 school choices available for their children in advance of the 2017-2018 school year.

The events in Ohio, which are independently planned and funded, include everything from information sessions and open houses to rallies, policy discussions and movie screenings.

“Ohio has long been a pioneer in providing a diversity of K-12 education options for children and families,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

Parents can choose from the following education options for their children: traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools and homeschooling.

