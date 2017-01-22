Patriots, Tom Brady down Steelers to advance to Super Bowl

Brady completed 32 of 42 passes for 384 yards

New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers (17) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – Tom Brady led the Patriots back to Super Bowl with a 36-17 rout of Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in New England.

Brady notched his seventh Super Bowl appearance.

The New England quarterback broke his franchise record, passing for 384 yards and three touchdowns.

He completed 32 of 42 passes, picking apart Pittsburgh’s defense, often hitting wide open receivers who found plenty of room to move in Pittsburgh’s zone defense.

Brady improved to 5-0 at home against Pittsburgh.

The Falcons await them in Houston in the Super Bowl in two weeks. Brady and the Patriots beat Carolina in the 2004 Super Bowl that gave New England its second championship.

Brady is 4-0 against Atlanta, completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,193 yards and nine touchdowns against just one interception.

