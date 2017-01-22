Plane crashes in Beloit; No injuries reported

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating a plane crash that occurred Sunday afternoon at the Tri-City Airport in Beloit.

The pilot, 62-year-old Thomas Warner of Alliance, wasn’t injured in the crash.

The small plane was traveling northbound attempting to land at the airport around 3:30 p.m. The aircraft struck the ground prior to the landing strip, causing damage to the nose gear tire.

The plane took off after contact with the ground. The pilot re-attempted to land the plane on a grass strip west of the landing strip, when the plane struck the ground and overturned onto its top.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were contacted and will be conducting an investigation.