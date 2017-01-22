Storm Team 27: Another mild day

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Mild weather returns for the second half of the weekend. Today will feature mostly cloudy skies with the small risk for an isolated shower. Temperatures will return to above average with highs climbing to near 60. Rain will develop late tonight toward early Monday morning. Overnight temperatures will stay in the middle 40s. Rain will be likely on Monday and highs will stay in middle 40s. A few wet snowflakes may mix in late day Monday temperatures fall through the 40s into the 30s.

Forecast

Today:  Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain shower. (20%)
High:   57

Tonight:   Mostly cloudy. Rain developing late (60%)
Low:   44

Monday:  Rain likely.  (90%)
High:   46

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy.   Chance rain or snow showers.  (40%)
High:   39    Low:   34

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (40%)
High:   50    Low:   35

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered snow showers.  (40%)
High:   36    Low:   34

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance snow showers.  (40%)
High:   33    Low:   28

Saturday:   Chance snow showers.  (40%)
High:   28    Low:   23

Sunday:   Chance snow showers.  (40%)
High:   32    Low:   21

