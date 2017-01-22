Storm Team 27: Rain likely Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight we will see the rain begin to develop with lows in the mid 40s. Temperatures will continue to drop through the day Monday. Rain is Likely most of the day Monday. Then the rain will turn over to snow Tuesday night. We are expecting little to no accumulation of snow heading into Tuesday. We will have another warm up on Wednesday then expecting accumulating snow by the end of the week,

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing. (60%)

Low: 45

Monday: Rain likely. (100%) *Decreasing temperatures.*

High: 46

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

Low: 45

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers early. (30% AM)

High: 39 Low: 34

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 35

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (40%)

High: 37 Low: 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 32 Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers. (30%)

High: 30

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

