Storm Team 27: Rain likely Monday

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio Forecast

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Tonight we will see the rain begin to develop with lows in the mid 40s. Temperatures will continue to drop through the day Monday. Rain is Likely most of the day Monday. Then the rain will turn over to snow Tuesday night. We are expecting little to no accumulation of snow heading into Tuesday. We will have another warm up on Wednesday then expecting accumulating snow by the end of the week,

Forecast

Tonight:   Mostly cloudy.  Rain showers developing.  (60%)
Low:   45

Monday:  Rain likely.  (100%) *Decreasing temperatures.*
High:   46

Monday night:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance snow showers.  (40%)
Low:   45

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy.   Chance snow showers early.  (30% AM)
High:   39    Low:   34

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High:   50    Low:   35

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered snow showers.  (40%)
High:   37    Low:   34

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered snow showers.  (60%)
High:   32    Low:   29

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers.  (40%)
High:   29    Low:   23

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers.  (30%)
High:   30

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s