Velma Elaine Bowman Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Velma Elaine Bowman, 98, passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at the Vista Care at the Ridge.

She was born on September 3, 1918 the daughter of Cleaver E. and Ruth (Heller) Smith.

She enjoyed traveling, visiting 48 states and Alaska and making crafts especially beaded bracelets.

Velma is survived by a daughter, Betty (Donald) Whittaker of Mineral Ridge; three grandchildren, Patty (Mark) Meszaros of Austintown, Brian (Denise) Whittaker of Salineville and Keith (Donna) Whittaker of Mineral Ridge; six great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mearl S. Bowman whom she married on December 19, 1936 and who died on January 25, 1989; grandson, Donald L. Whittaker; two brothers, Edward R. Smith and Arthur O. Smith and two sisters, Mary Irvin and Edna Mae Roods.

The funeral will be Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where family and friend may call one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

The family appreciates the kind compassionate care of Southern Care Hospice, Dr. Tom Jones, Dr. Ted Faull, Vista Center at the Ridge and Omni Manor.

