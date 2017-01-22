Warren JFK’s Coates commits to Youngstown State

The senior helped lead the Eagles to a state crown in 2016

Published:
Jacob Coates reached the end zone on his first punt return of the season as Warren JFK routed Keystone Saturday night.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – 2015 Big 22 winner and member of the Warren JFK 2016 state championship team Jacob Coates has committed to Youngstown State to continue his football career.

Eagles head coach Jeff Bayuk confirmed the news to Sports Team 27 on Sunday.

Coates lead the Eagles on both sides of the ball throughout his career and helped the team to a 14-1 record on its way to the Division VII title in 2016.

In 2015, Coates racked up 537 yards receiving on 34 receptions with 5 touchdowns. He added 364 yards on the ground and was a threat on special teams posting 1,273 all-purpose yards in all.

Coates stays close to home to join a Youngstown State program that is coming off a birth to the FCS National Championship this past season.

