Youngstown man celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends

The Alabama native moved to Youngstown years ago to work in the steel mills

By Published: Updated:
Robert Wilson was surrounded by his family and friends Sunday afternoon for his big 100th birthday bash at the YWCA.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Robert Wilson was surrounded by his family and friends Sunday afternoon for his big 100th birthday bash at the YWCA.

The Alabama native moved to Youngstown years ago to work in the steel mills.

We asked him for a piece of wisdom he has learned over his century of life.

“Treat everybody right, as you would want them to treat you,” Wilson said. “So we can get along.”

Wilson’s family said he’s still a very independent man, as he even volunteers his time.

He said the key to his health has been a healthy diet.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s