Youngstown PD: Suspect in burglary found carrying rifle, marijuana

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police arrested a man after alarms were set off at a house on E. Judson Ave. around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The house was found to be completely ransacked, with cabinets, doors and drawers pulled out and items spread across the rooms, according to the police report.

As officers searched the exterior of the house, they saw 26-year-old Frank Little standing near the back. An officer stated in the report that he was “hastily rummaging through drawers in the kitchen.”

Little fled from police but was later tasered and handcuffed.

The police report states Little was carrying a duffel bag full of marijuana, magazines and ammunition for a 9 mm gun and a gun box containing another magazine. It also said he was carrying an unloaded Hi-Point 9 mm semi-automatic rifle along with other various items, such as money, a cell phone and a watch.

Before being taken to the Mahoning County Justice Center, Little was taken to Mercy Health hospital for reported back pains.

He was charged with aggravated burglary, obstructing official business, possession of drugs and resisting arrest.