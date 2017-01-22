Youngstown State loses late lead, falls to Milwaukee in OT

Milwaukee closed the 2nd half on a 13-4 spurt, capped by Brett Prahl's layup with a second left to tie it at 75

YSU Basketball

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Cody Wichmann scored seven of his 23 points in overtime and Milwaukee beat Youngstown State 94-85 on Sunday.

Wichmann and Brock Stull hit back-to-back 3s and the Panthers opened overtime with an 8-0 surge and outscored Youngstown State 19-10 in the extra period. Stull scored eight of his 19 points in overtime. Brett Prahl added 18 points and Cameron Harvey scored 15 for Milwaukee (7-14, 3-5 Horizon League), which shot 58 percent from the field and made 9 of 21 (43 percent) from long range.

Cameron Morse scored 21 points and Braun Hartfield had 16 to lead five in double figures for Youngstown State (9-13, 3-6).

The Penguins led 71-62 with 6:36 left in regulation. Milwaukee closed on a 13-4 spurt, capped by Prahl’s layup with a second left to tie it at 75 and force overtime. Wichmann and Prahl scored four points apiece during the stretch.

