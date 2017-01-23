5 adults, 3 kids hurt in SUV crash with 2 Amish buggies in NE Ohio

Highway Patrol said an SUV heading east on County Road 97 in Wayne Township crossed the centerline

BEACH CITY, Ohio (AP) – State troopers said eight people, including three children, were hurt when an SUV crashed into two Amish buggies in northeast Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said an SUV heading east on County Road 97 in Wayne Township crossed the centerline on Sunday morning and crashed head-on into a buggy.

The crash sent the buggy hurtling into a second buggy following behind. All seven people in the two buggies were thrown from the vehicles.

Eight people, including a 2-year-old, were taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Officials said alcohol and drugs don’t appear to have contributed to the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

