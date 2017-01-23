AAC Boys’ Basketball Standings (Jan. 23)

2016-17 All-American Conference Boys’ Basketball Standings
Thru Jan. 23, 2017
AAC Red Tier Standings
Harding – 6-1 (8-6)
Canfield – 5-2 (8-6)
Boardman – 4-2 (10-2)
East – 4-3 (8-6)
Howland – 2-5 (5-8)
Lakeside – 1-4 (5-9)
Fitch – 1-6 (2-11)
AAC White Tier Standings
Struthers – 6-1 (11-3)
Jefferson – 5-2 (9-4)
Edgewood – 4-2 (10-2)
Poland – 2-2 (8-4)
Niles – 2-4 (5-9)
Lakeview – 2-5 (7-8)
Hubbard – 1-6 (4-10)
AAC Blue Tier Standings
LaBrae – 6-0 (12-0)
Girard – 5-2 (7-8)
Newton Falls – 4-2 (8-6)
Champion – 3-4 (7-7)
Liberty – 2-4 (2-11)
Brookfield – 2-5 (4-9)
Campbell Memorial – 1-6 (2-10)