Braceville Twp. crash involving semi, 3 vehicles under investigation

The accident happened early Monday afternoon at routes 5 and 534 in Braceville Township

Highway Patrol is investigating a semi and three-vehicle crash in Braceville Township.

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi and three other vehicles in Braceville Township.

The accident happened early Monday afternoon on Route 534.

Troopers said a pickup truck heading west on 534 didn’t stop at a red light and pulled into the path of a tractor-trailer on Route 5. The semi hit the pickup truck.

Highway Patrol said two other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

“This is a really bad intersection for crashes just because of the speeds that are on State Route 5 at 55 miles per hour, so a lot of times people can’t judge that when they go to either make a right turn to pull out onto the main road from 534,” Sgt. Patrick Abel said.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Robinson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Abel said once the investigation determines who’s at fault, they will likely file charges.

