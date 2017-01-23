Bugs come out of hiding to wreak havoc during unusually warm winter

The weather is going to get much colder heading into February, but pests will still try to find shelter inside

By Published:
stink bug generic

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The unusually warm and wet weather is causing bugs and rodents to pop up inside homes and businesses well into January.

“Yes, we are getting a lot more calls than normal right now,” said Matt Lloyd, with Grace Exterminating.

Many were excited about temperatures in the 50s and 60s this weekend to spend time outdoors.

While people are taking advantage of the intense January thaw, little critters and bugs are, too.

“Weather has a huge effect on insects. The warmer it gets, the more active that they get, the more that they want to reproduce, lay their eggs, travel around,” Lloyd said.

Many insects either die in the winter months or migrate to a warmer climate. Bugs that seem to be the biggest nuisance stick around and find warmth, often in buildings and homes.

“They are moving from their burrows right now. They are looking for food and water, mainly, which is moving them into people’s homes, people’s garages,” Lloyd said.

Cockroaches, bed bugs and stink bugs are some pests to look out for. Lloyd said with pets going in and out in the warmer weather, fleas and ticks are also a concern.

Rats and mice like to cozy up inside houses. They can do damage and spread germs, so homeowners should seal cracks in their foundations and set traps. If there’s still a problem, contact an exterminator.

“When we come to do a home inspection, we are more or less looking for avenues that they can enter your home and also, we want to catch anything inside. The most important thing is to keep them out,” Lloyd said.

The weather is going to get much colder heading into February. This will likely mean pests won’t be as active, but they will still try to find shelter inside.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s