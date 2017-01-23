Cancer Society partners with Cleveland Cavaliers for fundraiser

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Cancer Society has partnered up with the Cleveland Cavaliers once again for the Hoops For Hope Free Throw Competition.

Competitors help raise money for the American Cancer Society by competing in a “Best-of-10” free throw competition.

Winners from the first round of Hopes for Hope have moved on to the next level and will eventually go to finals.

HOOPS FOR HOPE TICKET INFORMATION

If you want to see the Finals at an upcoming Cavs game, you don’t have to be part of a Hoops for Hope team to get tickets.

Finals for the Hoops for Hope Competition will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 11. The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Denver Nuggets.

Lower-level tickets are $87, while upper-level seats are $47. Ten dollars from each ticket purchased goes back to the American Cancer Society.

For more information, visit the Relay for Life’s website.