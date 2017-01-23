Cancer Society partners with Cleveland Cavaliers for fundraiser

Competitors raise money for the American Cancer Society by competing in a "Best-of-10" free throw competition

By Published:
The American Cancer Society has partnered up with the Cleveland Cavaliers once again for the Hoops For Hope Free Throw Competition.
2016's participants in the Hopes for Hope event.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Cancer Society has partnered up with the Cleveland Cavaliers once again for the Hoops For Hope Free Throw Competition.

Competitors help raise money for the American Cancer Society by competing in a “Best-of-10” free throw competition.

Winners from the first round of Hopes for Hope have moved on to the next level and will eventually go to finals.

HOOPS FOR HOPE TICKET INFORMATION

If you want to see the Finals at an upcoming Cavs game, you don’t have to be part of a Hoops for Hope team to get tickets.

Finals for the Hoops for Hope Competition will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 11. The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Denver Nuggets.

Lower-level tickets are $87, while upper-level seats are $47. Ten dollars from each ticket purchased goes back to the American Cancer Society.

For more information, visit the Relay for Life’s website.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s