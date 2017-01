GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – An Edinburg woman stole money from the person she was taking care of in Grove City, according to a police investigation.

Police started looking into the situation after receiving a theft report on November 26, 2016.

They said 23-year-old Courtney Braho, of Edinburg, was in the resident’s apartment when the money went missing.

Hermitage police officers arrested Braho on Friday. She is charged with theft and receiving stolen property.