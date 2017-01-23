Enid Lee (McIntosh) Milliken Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Enid Lee (McIntosh) Milliken, 84, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away Monday, January 23, 2017 at the Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana after a lengthy illness.

She was born November 22, 1932 in East Palestine to the late John and Edith Akenhead McIntosh.

Enid was a graduate of East Palestine High School and went on to earn her nursing degree from University of Akron, class of 1953.

She was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in East Palestine, the Republican Club, P.T.O., East Palestine Registered Nurses, Campfire leader and a Sunday School teacher.

She is survived by two daughters, Pamela (Charles) Bartholow and Michele Milliken both of East Palestine; four grandchildren, Christian Byerly, Alyson Byerly, Devin Bellitto and A.J. Bellitto and two great-grandchildren, Nicholai Rudnytsky and Drake Byerly.

Enid was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Joseph Milliken in 1999; daughter and son-in-law, Merilee (Ted) Byerly; brother, Warren McIntosh in WWII and three sisters, Evelyn Stonemetz, Dorothy Moore and Delores Larson.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, January 26 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine, with Rev. Mark McTrustry officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

A private interment will take place on Friday at Glenview Cemetery.

