Game of the Week: Champion at Brookfield, 1/25 (Girls)

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Girls’ Basketball: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)
Champion (12-3) at Brookfield (12-3)
Recent Meetings
Dec. 14, 2016 – Champion, 54-51
Jan. 9, 2016 – Brookfield, 47-38
Nov. 23, 2015 – Champion, 50-40
Last Meetings
December 14, 2016 – Champion 54 Brookfield 41
The Golden Flashes’ Abby White scored a game-high 20 points (5 3PTers) while dishing out 4 assists. Megan Turner finished with 6 points and 10 rebounds for Champion. Brookfield had three players in double figures: Bailey Drapola (15), Tori Sheehan (14) and Kenzie Drapola (12).
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: Brookfield, 60.6; Champion, 53.9
Scoring Defense: Brookfield, 40.2; Champion, 43.1
Top 3 Teams of AAC Blue Tier
Newton Falls – 6-1
Champion – 6-1
Brookfield – 4-2
Results
Champion
Golden Flashes 65 Py Valley 32
Golden Flashes 66 Jefferson 46
Golden Flashes 61 Newton Falls 57
Niles 53 Golden Flashes 48
Golden Flashes 52 Girard 42
Golden Flashes 43 LaBrae 36
Golden Flashes 49 Bristol 25
Golden Flashes 66 Warren JFK 49
Golden Flashes 67 Liberty 44
Golden Flashes 61 Campbell Memorial 23
Golden Flashes 54 Brookfield 51
Newton Falls 51 Golden Flashes 30
Golden Flashes 48 Lakeside 33
Golden Flashes 60 Mathews 48
Lakeview 56 Golden Flashes 40
Brookfield
Warriors 65 Bristol 31
Warriors 77 Hubbard 21
Warriors 78 Liberty 23
Newton Falls 51 Warriors 32
Warriors 77 Lakeside 37
Warriors 58 Niles 54
Warriors 59 East 29
Warriors 80 Campbell Memorial 10
Warriors 58 LaBrae 47
Champion 54 Warriors 51
Warriors 73 Liberty 32
Warriors 73 Valley Christian 69
Warriors 64 Niles 56
Warriors 66 Pymatuning Valley 36
Howland 53 Warriors 36
Game Notes: Since beginning the season with a 2-2 record, Champion has won 10 of their last 11. This season, Champion has allowed only five teams to score 50-points or more and none have totaled 60 points.
The Golden Flashes begin a road trip which will see the team finish up the season away from home in six of their last seven games.
Brookfield has won 8 of their last 9 outings. The Warriors have scored 77-points or more in three of their last five games.
Upcoming Schedule
Champion/i>
Jan. 28 – at Campbell Memorial
Feb. 1 – at Liberty
Feb. 4 – Maplewood
Brookfield
Jan. 28 – at LaBrae
Feb. 1 – at Campbell Memorial
Feb. 4 – Girard