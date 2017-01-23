Game of the Week: Champion at Brookfield, 1/25 (Girls)

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Girls’ Basketball: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)

Champion (12-3) at Brookfield (12-3)

Recent Meetings

Dec. 14, 2016 – Champion, 54-51

Jan. 9, 2016 – Brookfield, 47-38

Nov. 23, 2015 – Champion, 50-40

Last Meetings

December 14, 2016 – Champion 54 Brookfield 41

The Golden Flashes’ Abby White scored a game-high 20 points (5 3PTers) while dishing out 4 assists. Megan Turner finished with 6 points and 10 rebounds for Champion. Brookfield had three players in double figures: Bailey Drapola (15), Tori Sheehan (14) and Kenzie Drapola (12).

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: Brookfield, 60.6; Champion, 53.9

Scoring Defense: Brookfield, 40.2; Champion, 43.1

Top 3 Teams of AAC Blue Tier

Newton Falls – 6-1

Champion – 6-1

Brookfield – 4-2

Results

Champion

Golden Flashes 65 Py Valley 32

Golden Flashes 66 Jefferson 46

Golden Flashes 61 Newton Falls 57

Niles 53 Golden Flashes 48

Golden Flashes 52 Girard 42

Golden Flashes 43 LaBrae 36

Golden Flashes 49 Bristol 25

Golden Flashes 66 Warren JFK 49

Golden Flashes 67 Liberty 44

Golden Flashes 61 Campbell Memorial 23

Golden Flashes 54 Brookfield 51

Newton Falls 51 Golden Flashes 30

Golden Flashes 48 Lakeside 33

Golden Flashes 60 Mathews 48

Lakeview 56 Golden Flashes 40

Brookfield

Warriors 65 Bristol 31

Warriors 77 Hubbard 21

Warriors 78 Liberty 23

Newton Falls 51 Warriors 32

Warriors 77 Lakeside 37

Warriors 58 Niles 54

Warriors 59 East 29

Warriors 80 Campbell Memorial 10

Warriors 58 LaBrae 47

Champion 54 Warriors 51

Warriors 73 Liberty 32

Warriors 73 Valley Christian 69

Warriors 64 Niles 56

Warriors 66 Pymatuning Valley 36

Howland 53 Warriors 36

Game Notes: Since beginning the season with a 2-2 record, Champion has won 10 of their last 11. This season, Champion has allowed only five teams to score 50-points or more and none have totaled 60 points.

The Golden Flashes begin a road trip which will see the team finish up the season away from home in six of their last seven games.

Brookfield has won 8 of their last 9 outings. The Warriors have scored 77-points or more in three of their last five games.

Upcoming Schedule

Champion/i>

Jan. 28 – at Campbell Memorial

Feb. 1 – at Liberty

Feb. 4 – Maplewood

Brookfield

Jan. 28 – at LaBrae

Feb. 1 – at Campbell Memorial

Feb. 4 – Girard