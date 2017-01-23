Harry (Sweet) D. Lawrence Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Reunited and it feels so good! Harry (Sweet) D. Lawrence, 75, of Leavittsburg, Ohio went to meet his loving and devoted wife Pat on Monday, January 23, 2017.

He was born on March 9, 1941 to Donald and Virginia (Martin) Lawrence.

Harry retired from General Motors in Lordstown.

He served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany.

He was best known for his love of the outdoors where he enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and hunting. His other interests included bowling, wine making and feeding the wild birds. He was a past president of the “Mosquito Lake Friends Group” and of the Eagles Club in Ravenna.

Harry so loved celebrating birthdays and holidays that he even invented a few occasions just to get the family together.

He married the love of his life, Patricia Judy, on August 4, 1962. Together they had two children. Their daughter, Lisa Marie (Bill) Kehres of Diamond and son, Harry D. Lawrence of Ravenna are left to cherish his memory. He is also survived by a brother, Dennis (Butch) C. Lawrence of Leavittsburg and grandchildren, Joshua B. Schneider of Akron, Stephanie (Andy) Kristoff of Garretsville, Eric S. Schneider of Akron, Clarence (Melody) Kehres of Lancaster, California and Brian (Monica) Kehres of Tallmadge and their nine great-grandchildren.

Harry was preceded in death by his beloved wife on August 12, 2005.

He has touched the hearts of many and will be missed by all.

Memorial Tributes can be made to Mosquito Lake Friends of the Park, 1439 State Rt. 305, Cortland, Ohio 44410.

Calling hours will be held in the Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna on Thursday, January 26, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Viewing will be Friday, January 27, at Noon until 1:00 p.m., with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will be at the Crown Hill Burial Park.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Selby – T. J. Fox Funeral Home.

