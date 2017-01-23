How to prevent common home improvement mistakes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Winter is a great time to tackle projects around the inside of the house.

Home Depot home improvement expert Evan Dravis says projects don’t have to be total overhauls. Small updates and maintenance projects are good things to get done in the winter.

Dravis suggests updating smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors or changing out shower heads. He also suggests small updates such a new backsplash in the kitchen or a new color for your bathroom.

Dravis said a little planning goes a long to get projects done stress-free. Shopping for materials in the first step, and it always helps to have old parts in hand when you’re changing out hardware, and make sure you have all your measurements.

“Bring those fittings in so we can look at them. If we can actually hold them in our hands what you are trying to replace, it’s a lot easier for me to tell you what part you need rather than trying to figure it out from a drawing or a picture of what you need,” Dravis said.

Dravis said most people tend to forget little things when they start a project such as masking tape. He said it’s also a good idea to make sure you have all the materials and tools you will before you begin a project.

According to Better Homes and Gardens, there are several mistakes people make when attempting a home improvement project:

Buying cheap materials Inaccurate measurements Skipping prep work Excessive use of duct tape Using the wrong tools Ignoring lighting Going too trendy Incorrect storage of materials Using the wrong paint type Forgetting about safety Taking on more than you can handle

Home Depot offers free workshops to help guide you on projects from bathroom upgrades to painting.