LaBrae Boys remain at #2 in AP Poll

McDonald and Bristol also cracked the top-10 in the latest poll.

By Published:
LaBrae rolled past Champion 81-63 Tuesday night in boys' high school basketball action.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (20) 15-0 200
2, Newark 14-0 162
3, Pickerington Cent. 13-1 140
4, Tol. St. Francis 13-1 128
5, Massillon Jackson 12-1 111
6, Wooster 13-0 85
7, Lorain 10-2 45
8, N. Can. Hoover 12-2 34
9, Tol. St. John’s 11-2 32
10, Upper Arlington 11-2 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville S. 26. Springfield 26. Cols. Northland 21. Hilliard Bradley 18. Cin. La Salle 14.

DIVISION II
1, Upper Sandusky (11) 14-0 178
2, Cols. South (3) 14-0 166
3, Trotwood-Madison (4) 12-1 151
4, Day. Dunbar 12-2 124
5, Franklin 12-1 71
6, McArthur Vinton County 12-1 61
7, Ottawa-Glandorf 12-2 58
8, Cin. Wyoming (1) 13-0 45
9, Kettering Alter 11-2 44
10, Cin. Taft 11-1 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 23. Vermilion 22. Wauseon (1) 22. Peninsula Woodridge 18. Lancaster Fairfield Union 17. Akr. SVSM 16. Lexington 15.

DIVISION III
1, Cin. Summit Country Day (13) 13-0 177
2, LaBrae (4) 13-0 158
3, Oak Hill 16-0 131
4, Versailles 14-1 116
5, Haviland Wayne Trace 13-1 115
6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2) 13-2 100
7, Proctorville Fairland (1) 13-1 82
8, Brookville 13-1 59
9, Cle. VASJ 7-4 37
10, Cols. Grandview Hts. 10-2 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Range 20. Martins Ferry 12.

DIVISION IV
1, Defiance Ayersville (15) 11-0 182
2, Grove City Christian (2) 14-1 148
3, McDonald (1) 13-1 137
4, Mansfield St. Peter’s 13-2 112
5, Cornerstone Christian (2) 12-3 109
6, Ft. Loramie 11-2 102
7, Bristol 13-1 80
8, S. Charleston SE 12-1 47
9, Ft. Recovery 9-3 29
10, Waterford 9-3 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 18. Cincinnati Christian 17. W. Unity Hilltop 16.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

COURTESY: ASSOCIATED PRESS

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s