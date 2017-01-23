LaBrae Boys remain at #2 in AP Poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (20) 15-0 200

2, Newark 14-0 162

3, Pickerington Cent. 13-1 140

4, Tol. St. Francis 13-1 128

5, Massillon Jackson 12-1 111

6, Wooster 13-0 85

7, Lorain 10-2 45

8, N. Can. Hoover 12-2 34

9, Tol. St. John’s 11-2 32

10, Upper Arlington 11-2 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville S. 26. Springfield 26. Cols. Northland 21. Hilliard Bradley 18. Cin. La Salle 14.

DIVISION II

1, Upper Sandusky (11) 14-0 178

2, Cols. South (3) 14-0 166

3, Trotwood-Madison (4) 12-1 151

4, Day. Dunbar 12-2 124

5, Franklin 12-1 71

6, McArthur Vinton County 12-1 61

7, Ottawa-Glandorf 12-2 58

8, Cin. Wyoming (1) 13-0 45

9, Kettering Alter 11-2 44

10, Cin. Taft 11-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 23. Vermilion 22. Wauseon (1) 22. Peninsula Woodridge 18. Lancaster Fairfield Union 17. Akr. SVSM 16. Lexington 15.

DIVISION III

1, Cin. Summit Country Day (13) 13-0 177

2, LaBrae (4) 13-0 158

3, Oak Hill 16-0 131

4, Versailles 14-1 116

5, Haviland Wayne Trace 13-1 115

6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2) 13-2 100

7, Proctorville Fairland (1) 13-1 82

8, Brookville 13-1 59

9, Cle. VASJ 7-4 37

10, Cols. Grandview Hts. 10-2 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Range 20. Martins Ferry 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Defiance Ayersville (15) 11-0 182

2, Grove City Christian (2) 14-1 148

3, McDonald (1) 13-1 137

4, Mansfield St. Peter’s 13-2 112

5, Cornerstone Christian (2) 12-3 109

6, Ft. Loramie 11-2 102

7, Bristol 13-1 80

8, S. Charleston SE 12-1 47

9, Ft. Recovery 9-3 29

10, Waterford 9-3 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 18. Cincinnati Christian 17. W. Unity Hilltop 16.

COURTESY: ASSOCIATED PRESS