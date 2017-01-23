Liberty Police: 2 charged after severe bruising found on child

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty couple is facing child endangering charges for what investigators are calling excessive punishment of a child.

The abuse was reported by an acquaintance of the child while he was visiting her home in Vienna on Friday. The woman reported that the child had bruises all over his body, according to a police report.

The woman said she asked Ronald Newell about the injuries, and Newell said the boy hurt himself. The child was in Newell’s care, police said.

Newell said he didn’t want to get the child treatment because Children Services would be notified, the woman reported.

The woman told investigators that she saw the child routinely until Newell became involved with Jena Nobbs.

Police said the boy had bruises on his face, arms and on the top of his ears. He also had cuts on his chin, and he was having difficulty moving his arm, according to the report. Police said it appeared as if someone had grabbed the boy’s arm and squeezed hard to cause the bruising.

The boy was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment, where hospital staff reported finding bruising on the boy’s buttocks and legs.

Children Services was called and said it had an open case concerning the boy, because another police report was taken in Liberty due to possible abuse.

Newell was arrested and charged with child endangering, while Nobbs was charged with felonious assault and two counts of child endangering.

An indictment said the charges were due to corporal punishment in a cruel manner that was ongoing for an extended period of time.

When questioned by police, Newell denied the assault, saying the injuries were self-inflicted.

Newell was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Friday and later released, while Nobbs remained there on Monday.

Newell is due in Girard Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday, while Nobbs was set to be arraigned on Monday.