Local unions reach out to GM’s laid-off third shift workers

Members of the United Auto Workers walked out of the Lordstown plant, not knowing when or if they'll be back

Third shift workers leave the GM Lordstown plant on Friday, their last day of work.
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 800 union members are impacted by General Motors’ decision to suspend the third shift at the Lordstown plant, so local leadership is coming together to help them through this tough time.

Members of the United Auto Workers walked out of the plant Friday, not knowing when or if they’ll be back.

“We’re gonna do everything we can,” said UAW Local 1112 President Glenn Johnson.

Robert Morales, president of the UAW Local 1714, said it’s “like losing a family member.”

“We’re one big family in there and we spend a lot more time with our people inside the plant than we do our own family, so it’s a hard pill to swallow but we’re trying to make the transition a smooth one, as smooth as we can.”

During the next few days, both UAW 1112 and 1714 will hold informational sessions for their members.

“They’re looking for a little guidance, a little support. This is just giving back to the members and, again, trying to make this process a little more easier for them,” said Local 1714 President Robert Morales.

By collaborating with Valley organizations and a task force with the state, they’ll be able to get information on everything from financial planning to unemployment benefits.

“It’s a tough time for us anytime you look at members of your family, and the UAW is family, that don’t have an opportunity to come to work when it’s not the best day,” Johnson said.

Morales said the main goal is to help members through this transition.

“Anything that would do with unemployment, to any issues they could have as far as filing. We do want to get them registered, we want to get them into the system so that if they do happen to use your 26 weeks up, they’re just not forgotten about.”

Informational sessions are scheduled for members of both unions on Tuesday and Wednesday as well:

UAW Local 1112 (11471 Reuther Dr. SW, Warren (Lordstown))

  • Tuesday: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 10 a.m. to noon

UAW Local 1714 (2121 Salt Springs Rd. SW, Lordstown)

  • Tuesday: 10 a.m. to noon
  • Wednesday: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

