Man suffers gunshot wound to head in New Castle, suspect arrested

Police arrested Michael Cox, Jr., 26, of New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

Police arrested Michael Cox, Jr., 26, of New Castle. He is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault.

According to police, officers were called about 2:28 a.m. to the area of West Washington Street on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers discovered a 34-year-old man sitting on a chair with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital and then to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh.  His condition is not known, but he was conscious and able to talk with officers.

Officers found Cox at a house on South Jefferson Street where he was arrested.

