Richard A. Todd Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 28 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel for Richard A. Todd, 85, of Canfield who passed away Monday, January 23, at Vista Care Center at the Ridge.

Richard was born January 11, 1932 in Youngstown the son of John and Stella (Fenton) Todd.

He was a lifelong area resident and a member of Canfield Christian Church.

Richard was a graduate of Boardman High School, class of 1950 and was the owner of Todd Construction from 1979 until his retirement.

He was an active member of the church, a longtime member of the Canfield Lions Club, the Canfield Historical Society and the Salem Area Scampers.

His hobbies included camping, traveling and woodworking. Most of all Richard loved spending time with his family.

Richard leaves his wife of more than 61 years, the former Barbara Daugherty, whom he married June 12, 1955; two children, Ray Todd of Canfield and Cindy (Charles) Pacella of Columbiana; two grandchildren, Eric Pacella and Megan (Daniel) Howard; one great-grandson, Charlie Howard and two sisters, Sarah Lee Zeisler of Canfield and Nancy Fenton-Ingold of Columbus.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by brother, John Todd.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 27 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday, January 28 at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff and management of Vista Care and the caregivers in the Bratton Court section for all the love care and support given both Richard and the family during his stay and also the caregivers at Hospice of the Valley for all their care and compassion during his last days. A special thanks to Ann Moncrief for her help with both Barbara and Richard prior to his entering Vista Care.

Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

