South Range’s Durkin nets 1,000th career point

Durkin finished with a game-high 26 points in the win.

South Range Junior Madison Durkin tallied her 1,000th career point in a 62-36 win over Crestview Monday night.

Durkin finished with a game-high 26 points in the win.  She needed 17 entering the contest.

Bri Modic added 12 in the Raiders fourth straight victory.   Sam Patrone also reached double-figures with 10 for the Raiders.

Taylor Hoffer led Crestview with 12 points, while Alexis Gates tallied 11 points in the setback.

South Range improves to 9-7 overall on the season.  They remain unbeaten at 6-0 in ITCL play.

