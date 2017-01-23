Starting Five 2017

Below is a group of boys and girls basketball players that have caught our eye in the Valley so far in 2017. Is someone missing? Click here to nominate a player for consideration. If a player is already listed below, there is no need to fill out a nomination form. At the end of the season, we will announce our Boys and Girls Starting Five for 2017.

Boys:

Anise Algahmee – Ursuline

Maceo Austin – Kennedy Catholic

Justin Bofenkamp – Warren JFK

Lynn Bowden – Warren Harding

Carlton Brown – LaBrae

Andrew Carbon – Struthers

Cole Dezee – Western Reserve

Tariq Drake – LaBrae

Jake Ford – Springfield

Jake Green – Wellsville

Brian Hiner – Brookfield

Marcus Hooker – New Castle

Anthony Howell – Ursuline

Mike Hughes – Warren Harding

Aaron Iler – LaBrae

Mohamed Konate – Kennedy Catholic

Drew Magestro – Kennedy Catholic

Evan Magil – McDonald

Justin Miller – Wellsville

Lucas Nasonti – Champion

Clay O’Dell – Kennedy Catholic

Braeden O’Shaughnessy – Poland

Braedon Poole – McDonald

Dylan Portolese – McDonald

Zach Rasile – McDonald

Anthony Ritter – South Range

Daniel Ritter – South Range

Ben Simpson – Newton Falls

Kyi Wright – Farrell

Brandon Youngs – South Range

Girls:

Khaylah Brown – Struthers

Delaney Dogan – West Middlesex

Madison Durkin – South Range

Bella Gajdos – Poland

Dayshanette Harris – Ursuline

Marissa Hopson – Farrell

Isabelle Kline – Newton Falls

Antonella Lamonica – Warren JFK

Annie Pavlansky – Lakeview

Sara Price – Howland

Makayla Shannonhouse – Kennedy Catholic

Ashley Totani – Jackson Milton

Kaitlyn Totani – Jackson Milton