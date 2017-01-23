Starting Five 2017

Here is a look at some of the players who have caught our eye so far in 2017

By Published: Updated:
2015 Starting Five

Below is a group of boys and girls basketball players that have caught our eye in the Valley so far in 2017. Is someone missing? Click here to nominate a player for consideration. If a player is already listed below, there is no need to fill out a nomination form. At the end of the season, we will announce our Boys and Girls Starting Five for 2017.

Boys:

Anise Algahmee – Ursuline
Maceo Austin – Kennedy Catholic
Justin Bofenkamp – Warren JFK
Lynn Bowden – Warren Harding
Carlton Brown – LaBrae
Andrew Carbon – Struthers
Cole Dezee – Western Reserve
Tariq Drake – LaBrae
Jake Ford – Springfield
Jake Green – Wellsville
Brian Hiner – Brookfield
Marcus Hooker – New Castle
Anthony Howell – Ursuline
Mike Hughes – Warren Harding
Aaron Iler – LaBrae
Mohamed Konate – Kennedy Catholic
Drew Magestro – Kennedy Catholic
Evan Magil – McDonald
Justin Miller – Wellsville
Lucas Nasonti – Champion
Clay O’Dell – Kennedy Catholic
Braeden O’Shaughnessy – Poland
Braedon Poole – McDonald
Dylan Portolese – McDonald
Zach Rasile – McDonald
Anthony Ritter – South Range
Daniel Ritter – South Range
Ben Simpson – Newton Falls
Kyi Wright – Farrell
Brandon Youngs – South Range

Girls:

Khaylah Brown – Struthers
Delaney Dogan – West Middlesex
Madison Durkin – South Range
Bella Gajdos – Poland
Dayshanette Harris – Ursuline
Marissa Hopson – Farrell
Isabelle Kline – Newton Falls
Antonella Lamonica – Warren JFK
Annie Pavlansky – Lakeview
Sara Price – Howland
Makayla Shannonhouse – Kennedy Catholic
Ashley Totani – Jackson Milton
Kaitlyn Totani – Jackson Milton

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s