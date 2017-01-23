Starting Five 2017

Below is a group of boys and girls basketball players that have caught our eye in the Valley so far in 2017. Is someone missing? Click here to nominate a player for consideration. If a player is already listed below, there is no need to fill out a nomination form. At the end of the season, we will announce our Boys and Girls Starting Five for 2017.
Boys:
Anise Algahmee – Ursuline
Maceo Austin – Kennedy Catholic
Justin Bofenkamp – Warren JFK
Lynn Bowden – Warren Harding
Carlton Brown – LaBrae
Andrew Carbon – Struthers
Cole Dezee – Western Reserve
Tariq Drake – LaBrae
Jake Ford – Springfield
Jake Green – Wellsville
Brian Hiner – Brookfield
Marcus Hooker – New Castle
Anthony Howell – Ursuline
Mike Hughes – Warren Harding
Aaron Iler – LaBrae
Mohamed Konate – Kennedy Catholic
Drew Magestro – Kennedy Catholic
Evan Magil – McDonald
Justin Miller – Wellsville
Lucas Nasonti – Champion
Clay O’Dell – Kennedy Catholic
Braeden O’Shaughnessy – Poland
Braedon Poole – McDonald
Dylan Portolese – McDonald
Zach Rasile – McDonald
Anthony Ritter – South Range
Daniel Ritter – South Range
Ben Simpson – Newton Falls
Kyi Wright – Farrell
Brandon Youngs – South Range
Girls:
Khaylah Brown – Struthers
Delaney Dogan – West Middlesex
Madison Durkin – South Range
Bella Gajdos – Poland
Dayshanette Harris – Ursuline
Marissa Hopson – Farrell
Isabelle Kline – Newton Falls
Antonella Lamonica – Warren JFK
Annie Pavlansky – Lakeview
Sara Price – Howland
Makayla Shannonhouse – Kennedy Catholic
Ashley Totani – Jackson Milton
Kaitlyn Totani – Jackson Milton