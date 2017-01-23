Storm Team 27: Breezy with rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Rain showers start the workweek. Scattered rain through the day today. Temperatures will start in the middle to upper 40s and stay there for much of the day. Temperatures will eventually start to fall through the late afternoon and evening. As the temperatures fall the rain will mix over to snow late Monday night into Tuesday. Little to no accumulation is expected by Tuesday morning.

Forecast

Today: Breezy with Rain. (100%)

High: 48

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. Little to no accumulation. (40%)

Low: 34

Tuesday: Chance snow showers early. (20% AM) Mostly cloudy.

High: 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 35

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 37 Low: 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 32 Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers. (30%)

High: 30 Low: 22

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 30 Low: 19

