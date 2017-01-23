Storm Team 27: Rain into tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Scattered rain through the day. About a half inch. Temperatures stay in the upper 40s for much of the day. As the temperatures fall the rain will mix over to snow late Monday night into Tuesday. Little to no accumulation is expected by Tuesday morning.

Forecast

Today: Breezy with Rain. (100%)

High: 48

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers late tonight into the overnight. Little to no accumulation. (40%)

Low: 34

Tuesday: Chance snow showers early. (20% AM) Mostly cloudy.

High: 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 35

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 37 Low: 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 32 Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers. (30%)

High: 30 Low: 22

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 30 Low: 19

