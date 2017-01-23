Storm Team 27: Rain likely early tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Wet weather and mild temperature through this evening. Rain will continue in spots with a small risk for some wet snow. Little to no snow accumulation expected. Lows will dip into the low 30’s. Cooler Tuesday with a small risk for a rain or snow shower early. Highs will push toward 40. Warmer Wednesday with colder air sweeping in through the end of the week. Winter weather returns to the forecast through the end of the week into the weekend.

Forecast

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Chance for snow. Little/No accumulation. (100%)

Low: 33

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance rain or snow showers early. (30%)

High: 40

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 34

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Gusty wind. Chance for rain showers late day. (30%)

High: 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 38 Low: 36

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 32 Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)

High: 30 Low: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)

High: 30 Low: 19

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 33 Low: 18

