Storm Team 27: Tracking rain to start the workweek

Rain showers will be likely to start the workweek. Scattered rain is expected through the day today. Temperatures will start in the middle to upper 40s and stay there for much of the day. Temperatures will eventually start to fall through the late afternoon and evening. As the temperatures fall the rain will mix over to snow late Monday night into Tuesday. Little to no accumulation is expected by Tuesday morning.

Today:  Rain likely.  (100%)
High:   46  *Decreasing temperatures.*

Tonight:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance rain or snow showers. Little to no accumulation.  (40%)
Low:   34

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy.   Chance snow showers early.  (20% AM)
High:   39

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High:   50    Low:   35

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered snow showers.  (60%)
High:   37    Low:   34

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered snow showers.  (60%)
High:   32    Low:   29

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers.  (40%)
High:   29    Low:   23

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers.  (30%)
High:   30    Low:   22

Monday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:   30    Low:   19

